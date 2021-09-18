Model Hailey Bieber is speaking up about recent rumors regarding her relationship with her husband, pop star Justin Bieber.

On the latest episode of podcast 4D with Demi Lovato, she told the singer that she's tired of people speculating about their marriage. "You have to know what the truth is behind everything. There's so many narratives that float around about me, about him, about us together," Hailey said.

There's one particular rumor that's bothered her recently. She shared, "There's one big fat narrative that goes around that's like, 'Justin is not nice to her and he mistreats her.' It's so far from the truth. It's the complete and utter opposite."

These allegations might have stemmed from a video that circulated online in July, showing Justin appearing to yell at Hailey in Las Vegas. But after, she took to her Instagram Stories to say that she had an amazing weekend, and that any other stories about their trip were false.

"I really am lucky to say I'm with someone who is extremely respectful of me, who makes me feel special every single day," Hailey continued to tell Demi. "So when I see the opposite of that, I'm just like, 'Huh?' And everybody around who knows us personally would say the same thing."

She added that while these rumors get to her, she reminds herself of the truth. "If the lie is, 'They're miserable in their relationship.' Well, the truth is that we've literally never been more obsessed with each other and we have so much fun together."

Watch Demi Lovato's interview with Hailey Bieber, below.