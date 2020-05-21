Hailey Baldwin is hitting back at the plastic surgery rumors.

On Thursday, the supermodel was accused of going under the knife after an Instagram account compared a photo of her as a teen with a "present day" pic. However, Baldwin took matters into her own hands by quickly responding to the post with a scathing comment.

"This photo on the right is NOT what I look like," Baldwin wrote, before adding that they shouldn't use photos that are edited by makeup artists.



"I've never touched my face," she continued, "So If you're gonna sit around and compare me at 13, and then me at 23, at least use a natural photo that wasn't edited so crazy."

Baldwin's retort comes just a day after fellow supermodel Gigi Hadid addressed similar rumors that she uses fillers. During a recent Instagram Live, she said that she's "never injected anything," as she's too scared to experiment with her face.

See Baldwin's full response, below.