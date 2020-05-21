Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
It's Nice to Laugh
Music
Famous People
Film/TV
Internet Culture
Nightlife
Art
Break the Internet ®
Care
LGBTQ
Sex & Dating
Culture
Politics
Subscribe

Hailey Baldwin is hitting back at the plastic surgery rumors.

On Thursday, the supermodel was accused of going under the knife after an Instagram account compared a photo of her as a teen with a "present day" pic. However, Baldwin took matters into her own hands by quickly responding to the post with a scathing comment.

Related | Gigi Hadid on Why She's Never Gotten Plastic Surgery

"This photo on the right is NOT what I look like," Baldwin wrote, before adding that they shouldn't use photos that are edited by makeup artists.

"I've never touched my face," she continued, "So If you're gonna sit around and compare me at 13, and then me at 23, at least use a natural photo that wasn't edited so crazy."

Baldwin's retort comes just a day after fellow supermodel Gigi Hadid addressed similar rumors that she uses fillers. During a recent Instagram Live, she said that she's "never injected anything," as she's too scared to experiment with her face.

See Baldwin's full response, below.

View this post on Instagram

She snapped!!! #haileybieber

A post shared by Hailey Baldwin Bieber (@newsbaldwin) on

Photo via Getty

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
You May Also Like