Gwyneth Paltrow Wins Ski Crash Trial

Gwyneth Paltrow has won her countersuit in relation to a 2016 ski crash on the slopes of Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah.

Unless you've been stuck under a rock for the past week, you've probably seen ample coverage about Dr. Terry Sanderson's $300,000 civil lawsuit against the Oscar winner. Containing everything from serial killer memes to starstruck lawyers, the sheer absurdity of Paltrow's trial basically made for "the weirdest show on TV." Sadly though, it's now come to a definitive end, as NBC News reports that the jury ruled in favor of the Goop founder on Thursday, declaring her not liable for any of Sanderson's injuries.

“We’re pleased with this outcome and appreciate the judge and jury’s thoughtful handling of this case. Gwyneth has a history of advocating for what she believes in, this situation was no different and she will continue to stand up for what is right,” her attorney Steve Owens said, before saying Paltrow was "very happy" with the verdict.

As previously reported, Sanderson was seeking $300,000 in damages, claiming that Paltrow's "out of control" skiing left him with four broken ribs, a concussion and lasting brain damage that has resulted in ongoing emotional and physical distress. Following the crash, the retired optometrist alleged that the actress "got up, turned and skied away" with her "entourage," while he was forced to go to urgent care and the emergency room for his injuries.

However, Paltrow claimed that he was the one at fault for the crash. According to the Shakespeare in Love star, she had heard a "strange rustling noise" come from behind her right before the crash. Paltrow then testified she believed she was being sexually assaulted when his skis went in between her legs and his body pressed into her back. As a result, the Shakespeare in Love star countersued Sanderson for $1 and coverage of her legal fees.

You can read NBC News' entire report on Paltrow's courtroom win against Sanderson here.