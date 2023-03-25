Gwyneth Paltrow Initially Thought Ski Crash Was Sexual Assault

Gwyneth Paltrow initially thought she was being sexually assaulted during her 2016 ski crash.

On Friday, the 50-year-old Shakespeare in Love star took the stand to testify about the collision with Dr. Terry Sanderson, which happened while they were on both skiing down the same slope at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah.

TMZ reported that Paltrow said she was going slowly down the hill when she heard a "strange rustling noise" come from behind her. Sanderson then allegedly crashed into her, during which his skis went in between her legs and his body pressed into her back. She said her immediate thought was that Sanderson was attempting to sexually assault her.

In response, Sanderson's lawyer reportedly asked how she knew "it was an intentional assault of a sexual nature" before asking whether his client was "grinding or thrusting," to which Paltrow replied, "It was a quick thought that went through my head."

"There was a strange grunting noise and a body behind me so I was trying to make sense of what was going on," she continued. "My mind was going very quickly." She also agreed when the lawyer asked if their "bodies were almost spooning" and if her "knees [were] splayed opened" during the crash. However, Paltrow's attorney objected to their request for a reenactment of her description.

The Goop founder is currently being sued for $300,000 in damages by Sanderson, who said she was skiing "out of control" when she ran into him. After allegedly "knocking him down hard," the retired optometrist alleged that Paltrow then "got up, turned and skied away" with her "entourage." He claimed that he sustained "a brain injury, four broken ribs and other serious injuries" from the accident, which sent him to urgent care and the emergency room. Paltrow has denied any wrongdoing. She accused Sanderson of injuring her, instead, and is countersuing Sanderson for $1 as well as coverage of her legal fees.

