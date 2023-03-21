Gwyneth Paltrow's Ski Crash Trial Is Underway

Gwyneth Paltrow is back in court... but not for misinformation about health products, this time around

ABC News reports that Paltrow appeared in court in Park City, Utah Tuesday to face off against a man who claims the wellness pioneer left him with numerous injuries in 2016, following a crash at a swanky ski resort. According to the outlet, Terry Sanderson's story is as follows: Paltrow crashed into him on the slopes and then skied away with her "entourage" while he lay injured on the ground.

The outlet also reports that Sanderson's attorney claims in the lawsuit that Paltrow skied "out of control" and caused "a brain injury, four broken ribs and other serious injuries." The most damning claim, of course, is that "Paltrow got up, turned and skied away."

Interestingly, this is not Sanderson's first suit against Paltrow. He initially sued her for $3.1 million, before amending his complaint to $300,000. According to Paltrow, she was not at fault for the crash and adds that, at the time of the collision, he told members of her posse he felt fine.

It's not the only scandal Paltrow's been embroiled in this week. After she told Dr. Will Cole on The Art of Being Well podcast that she follows a restrictive liquid diet for her long COVID symptoms, onlookers were confused by the claims. In response, Paltrow took to her Instagram Stories and said: "I think it's important for everybody to know that I was doing a podcast with my doctor." She added: "This is a person that I've been working with for over two years now to deal with some chronic stuff. I have long COVID, and the way it manifests for me is very high levels of inflammation over time."

"This was a transparent look at a conversation between me and my doctors," she said, "not meant to be advice for anybody else. It's really just what has worked for me."