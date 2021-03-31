Kim Kardashian just got the ultimate single gal gift courtesy of none other than Gwyneth Paltrow.
Amidst her divorce from Kanye West, the reality star took to her Instagram to show off a package of goodies that she received from Goop this past weekend.
"I've never been more excited honestly… for, the candle," Kardashian wrote, per the publication. "Thank you Gwyneth, I love you. Thanks Goop."
Check out a screenshot of Kardashian's post, below.
