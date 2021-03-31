Kim Kardashian just got the ultimate single gal gift courtesy of none other than Gwyneth Paltrow.

Amidst her divorce from Kanye West, the reality star took to her Instagram to show off a package of goodies that she received from Goop this past weekend.

Labeled "Kim's box of tricks," according to Cosmopolitan, the gift included lube, the wellness brand's new double-sided vibrator, and a customized "This Smells Like Kim's Orgasm" candle. Talk about the ultimate self-love bundle.

"I've never been more excited honestly… for, the candle," Kardashian wrote, per the publication. "Thank you Gwyneth, I love you. Thanks Goop."

Check out a screenshot of Kardashian's post, below.

Y’all look what Gwyneth Paltrow sent Kim 😭 KKW Fragrance x Goop soon come ! pic.twitter.com/bpx24SjqgH — FELIPE ✍🏼 (@felipemnzp) March 26, 2021