Guy Fieri has agreed to officiate Kristen Stewart's wedding.

Earlier this week, the actress announced her engagement to screenwriter Dylan Meyer during her appearance on Sirius XM'sThe Howard Stern Show, and even revealed who their ideal marriage officiant would be. Namely, the Mayor of Flavortown himself.

"The idea of that man -- that sweet, sweet, spiky-headed man -- coming to our wedding and officiating, it just makes me laugh so much," Stewart said.

Related | Kristen Stewart Is Officially Engaged to Dylan Meyer

Needless to say, her manifestation worked because a couple days later, the Today Show played her a clip of Fieri saying he heard her request and he's down to officiate.

"Hey Kristen! Guy Fieri here, and I've heard through the Flavortown grapevine that you're looking for a certain 'sweet, spiky-haired officiate for your wedding," the Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives star said. "I'm all in."

Naturally, Stewart looked genuinely shocked (and little bit starstruck) after watching the video and even asked if he was joking. In response, theToday Show's Savannah Guthrie said she thought he meant it, while co-host Hoda Kotb went on to ask Stewart if she was serious about her initial request. And her response? An "absolutely," followed by a string of question including, "Do you know where he lives? What's his address? Does he live in LA?"

She added, "We should talk about this."

In case there was any doubt surrounding Fieri's commitment though, the celebrity chef doubled down on the offer by tweeting that it was "legit." Talk about a dream wedding.

Watch the clip for yourself below.