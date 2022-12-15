After a little over half a year into Pooh Shiesty's five-year prison sentence, Gucci Mane is calling for an investigation into his living conditions.

The 22-year-old rapper was sentenced to five years and 3 months for gun charges and is currently being held in the United States Penitentiary Pollock in Grant Parish, Louisiana. Gucci Mane, Shiesty's mentor, has learned that not only is he being held far from home, but he is being mistreated.

Gucci alleges that Shiesty is being subjected to 23-hour lockdowns and no food. In the caption of the post, he tags President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to take action.

Shiesty's attorney Bradford Cohen is echoing Gucci's concerns. He alleges that the "Back in Blood" rapper is being subjected to "trays with no food in them, disciplinary hearings for things not related to him, 23 hour lock down" in "a prison that is 1500 miles from his home." He also claims that after raising the concern that he is being held far from Tennessee, he may now be sent to California.

According to a TMZ report, Shiesty asked to be held within 200 miles of his Tennessee home. He was sent to Louisiana instead. Even if his family could make the trek out to see him, Shiesty is unable to have visitors due to being in lockdown.

In a rare Instagram post since his incarceration, Shiesty shared an Instagram story that said, "They gone wait till I’m dead to start listening to what I be saying," possibly alluding to his prison conditions.