As Republican lawmakers continue to push draconian restrictions on reproductive health and a leaked Supreme Court document seems to indicate that the judicial body may soon overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade ruling, access to abortion has never been in a more tenuous state in the US. What would prove to be a tremendous step backward for reproductive rights, the overturning of Roe v Wade wouldn't necessarily end abortions altogether, but rather increase the frequency of unsafe abortions and force potentially life-threatening pregnancies carry to term.

In response to growing concerns over abortion bans and the leaked Supreme Court decision, companies like Tesla, Levis Strauss & Co. and now Gucci are stepping in to ensure that their US employees have full access to the reproductive health care they need. The Italian fashion house has pledged to remain steadfast in their belief that "that access to reproductive health care is a fundamental human right" by helping American employees that may need to travel out of state to receive potentially life-saving care. “The company will now provide travel reimbursement to any US employee who needs access to health care not available in their home state,” the company said in a statement.

Gucci pointed to their Chime for Change campaign, which they founded in 2013, as evidence of their history of advocating for gender equality. In the decade since its inception, Chime for Change raised $19 million in support of projects in over 89 countries directly benefitting 630,000 young girls and women globally.⁠ “Through the Chime for Change campaign, Gucci will also continue to support partner organizations that enable access to reproductive health and protect human rights, especially for the most vulnerable.”

In addition to their philanthropic efforts, creative director Alessandro Michele has also incorporated Gucci's commitment to gender equality directly into the label's collection. This was most notably present in Gucci's 2020 Cruise collection where Michele incorporated the phrase "My Body, My Choice," sequined ovaries and “22/05/1978,” the date Italy decriminalized abortion, into his designs.