Last year, Griffin Hall released his first collection for his label Gryphyn with the help of his longtime friend and artist, Tatyana Koss. With PHASE 1: The Basics, their goal was to create a latex lingerie line for their community in the New York queer and punk nightlife scene.

Now he's unveiling his second collection, PHASE 2: Second Skin, a 24-piece unisex range consisting of 100% latex consisting of lingerie, masks, body-con suits and outerwear. "I took traditional silhouettes found in streetwear, motocross and everyday essentials and injected a subverted twist," he tells PAPER.

Hall, who in addition to a fashion designer is also a shapeshifting artist known for his provocative SFX makeup and inventive self portraiture, worked with artists Purty Pat and Julian Stoller to visualize the feeling of the collection. The moody lookbook and film was shot over six days on the top floor of a Bushwick warehouse with their model friends and fellow creatives.