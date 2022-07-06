In an unanticipated yet delightful collision of worlds, two of North Carolina's flourishing underground dance scene's mainstays have joined forces for a brand new project bridging the gap between cerebral meticulously crafted techno and and playful synth pop.

Producer, DJ and tastemaker GRRL and Sylvan Esso's Nick Sanborn's solo project Made of Oak have teamed up for their brand new single "Inertia." Having bonded over a conversation about peak-hour club music and shared obsessions, the unlikely pair set about to create a massive track that would fit perfectly into either of their sets. The result, "Inertia," is as much a bouncy, glitchy techno banger that should be heard in the club reverberating through a heavy subwoofer as it is ASMR-worthy ear candy on a pair of headphones with a bassline ping-ponging from ear-to-ear.

"'Inertia' was the first of many tracks Nick and I recorded together," GRRL says of the track. "It’s where a lot of the rhythmic and textural ideas for our collaboration came from. While we were in the studio, we recorded as many sounds and as much noise as possible, and all of those elements ended up working really well together."

The new single arrives alongside from an equally intricate visual and artwork from Aaron Anderson and Eric Timothy Carlson who you may recognize from their work for the likes of Bon Iver, Boys Noize and Leon Vynehall. GRRL x Made of Oak will also be christening their new joint project with a pair of free live performances at Brooklyn’s Pioneer Works on July 27, and Los Angeles’ Gold Diggers on August 4. As an added bonus, both shows will feature special DJ sets from Sylvan Esso.

"This whole collaboration started with the idea that we wanted to make something for the height of a set, something unexpected and raw to turn the night on its head," Sanborn explains. "The whole process of making music together has been so fluid and natural, with us just jamming together and GRRL editing on the fly — I love how I can still feel that sense of surprise and excitement that we had when we first found the ideas that became 'Inertia.'"

Check out GRRL x Made of Oak's new single "Inertia" below and stay tuned for more to come.