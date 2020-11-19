grouptherapy. has released a relaxing road-trip of a music video for "wish u were here." that'll make you long for a time when COVID is eradicated from the face of the earth.

In the visual for the feel-good song off 2020's there goes the neighborhood., grouptherapy. — a quartet comprised of Jadagrace, KOI and TJW — ride in a jeep throughout a city and rural environments as the sun illuminates their every move.

With a catchy, melodic chorus and introspective verses about experiences ranging from being sexualized to taking a journey into the hills, it's all a welcome breath of fresh air.

Speaking about their new release, grouptherapy.'s Jadagrace explains to PAPER just how much fun the group had making the video. "We just hopped in the whip and drove to the desert," she says. "We stopped for subs on the way, climbed abandoned trucks, drove in circles in a McDonald's parking lot, took a little hike" and just recorded the whole thing.

She continues, "You can tell that we're lifelong homies in the video, and that's all we really wanted to capture."

TJW adds that grouptherapy. revised the video's treatment around six times, "playing around with ideas that were good but weren't close enough to the energy of what the song is. After a while we just said, 'Should we just go on a road trip and film it?' Then we did."

grouptherapy.'s latest is proof that this collective of rising stars is on the verge of taking over in 2021. After meeting at a house party, the group hit it off over shared experiences of being child actors and the fact that, for them, music equaled therapy.

Check out the PAPER premiere of grouptherapy.'s "wish u were here.," and stream their full album, below.