There's a lot to take in with this new Grimes Vanity Fair cover story. Most notably, Elon Musk and Grimes are now a family of four, having welcomed a brand new baby girl this past December.

In what appears to have been an incredibly bizarre exchange during the interview, the big baby reveal only came after the reporter heard wailing from an upstairs room. The singer had no choice but to go public having previously told the interviewer that her first child, X Æ A-XII, was away with Musk.

Related | Grimes and Elon Musk Are Over

“She’s a little colicky, too,” Grimes explains, giving reason for the baby's tears.

So why did Grimes choose to keep the kid a secret? “I don’t know,” she admitted when probed. “I don’t know what I was thinking.”

Unable to avoid the topic much longer, Grimes shared that they had daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, “Y” for short, through a surrogate this winter when the on-again-off-again couple must've briefly gotten back together.

Musk and Grimes first split up back in September after three years together. In a statement, Musk said of the breakup at the time, “We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms.” Grimes echoed these sentiments in an interview, saying, "We live in separate houses. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time. We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand it.”

But it looks like things have changed since that conversation came out. Grimes just recently replied under her own Twitter thread of her Vanity Fair cover story with news that they’ve broken up yet again.

"Me and E have broken up *again* since the writing of this article haha, but he’s my best friend and the love of my life, and my life and art are forever dedicated to The Mission now,” she wrote.

Safe to say the updated Facebook relationship status would read "It's Complicated," but who among us doesn't have their fair share of romantic troubles. Best wishes to Grimes and Musk on their new, very modern family.

Photo via Getty/Jason Kempin

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Entertainment

Samuel L. Jackson Wants That Cussing Crown

There are few actors as synonymous with their liberal use of expletives on the silver screen as Samuel L. Jackson. From Pulp Fiction to The Hateful Eight, it's hard to imagine any of Jackson's roles without a copious amount of "motherfuckers" thrown into the mix which is why everyone was surprised when a ranking of onscreen profanity didn't place him in the top spot.

Show More Show Less
Film/TV

Aspiring Influencers Chase Their Dreams on 'North of the 10'

If there’s one thing we’ve learned over the past few years, it’s that social media can turn you from a nobody to somebody overnight. The only thing is that it isn’t always easy to keep up the momentum and leverage it into even more viral moments, especially if you don’t understand that the secret is to remain authentic. But if someone does get this, it’s the five aspiring influencers chasing their dreams at "Vision Central” within BET+'s new dramatic comedy currently streaming, North of the 10.

Show More Show Less
Music

LimeWire Is Coming Back as NFT Marketplace

In a blast from our not so distant digital past, the infamous peer-to-peer file-sharing service, LimeWire, is ready to make a comeback and yes, they too are getting in on the NFT bandwagon.

Show More Show Less
Fashion

Jacquemus' Runway Show in Hawaii Gets Rained Out, Clothes Get Damaged

For his first fashion show outside of France, designer Simon Porte Jacquemus ventured out all the way out to Hawaii, where he staged a long blue runway that traced the shore of a beach in the island of Oʻahu.

Show More Show Less