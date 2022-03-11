In an uncharacteristically up-close-and-personal look into Grimes and Elon Musk’s unconventional relationship in an interview with Vanity Fair, the singer spilled a few secrets, including the announcement of her second child with Elon Musk, but failed to mention her new romantic prospects. The singer is reportedly dating Chelsea Manning, the infamous military whistleblower, after ending things with Musk for the second time following their September 2021 split.

The two have been TL-flirting for some time. Rumors first spurred when Grimes missed Manning’s twitch stream, tweeting that she “felt bad for postponing like 10 times” to which Manning replied, “vouch.”

In December on Twitter, Grimes tweeted she’d be removing herself from the music industry, with Manning, again replying “vouch.”

A woman of few words, Manning certainly cannot be accused of being “all talk,” with a source confirming the two currently live together in Austin. “They’re getting serious. They U-Hauled it,” or whatever the AI-smart-home equivalent of a U-Haul is.

It's also been reported, however, that Manning hasn't given up her Brooklyn apartment yet and if she's anything like Grimes' recent ex, she might want to hang onto the residence a little while longer. In speaking with Vanity Fair, Musk explained living separately while still in a relationship was a wise choice for the two. Though Grimes was apparently Musk's very own manic pixie dream girl, or in his words, a "synthesized companion," the one thing they didn't see eye-to-eye on was interior design: “I just don’t like things to be messy and anime.”

Though both have yet to "vouch" for the validity of the relationship, we certainly ship the unlikely pair!