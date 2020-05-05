Frankie Cosmos and Cat Cohen: "All Comedians Just Want to Be Rock Stars"

Mutuals is a new PAPER series dedicated to conversations between musicians and comics that we're launching as a part of It's Nice to Laugh. Why? Because musicians and comedians tend to be some of the most interesting people in the room and do very different yet remarkably similar things for a living. From navigating a stage persona, to the writing process, to their precarious industries, there's a lot to discuss. Plus, we realized they were all already hanging out.

Cat Cohen and Greta Kline met at Brooklyn's Union Hall on the line-up of a show hosted by Jaboukie Young-White. Greta is the founder of the indie rock band Frankie Cosmos, known for her prolific output and tender, pithy songs about her internal life. She's a link between many acts in New York's indie music scene, having performed with various monikers and bands (Porches, Fashion Brigade, Ingrid Superstar), and released over 40 projects on Bandcamp. Her most recent album Close It Quietly came out in September.

Cat is a staple of her own scene: New York City alt-comedy. Her singular musical act can be witnessed at her weekly cabaret show hosted on Instagram Live (previously at the Lower East Side's Club Cumming), or on Seek Treatment, the podcast she co-hosts with fellow comedian Pat Regan. She's also acted on High Maintenance, has an upcoming role in the rom-com Lovebirds, and will publish her first book of poetry, God I Feel Modern Tonight, with Knopf next year.

Since that fateful night at Union Hall, they've become friends and collaborators. Greta came aboard for a tell-all Seek Treatment episode about her rise to indie rock stardom, while Cat starred in the cooking show-themed music video for Frankie Cosmos' "Wannago." Lately, they can be found in the comments or sharing the screen of each others' Instagram Lives.

PAPER set up a Zoom call for Cat and Greta to catch up from their respective quarantine spots in upstate New York, and discuss everything being unbearable, the art of Insta Live and God.

Greta: I love that you have a full microphone set-up for your computer. I'm supposed to be a musician and I don't know how to do that. Cat: Okay I can hear now! This town. These people! I'm choking myself in my robe! How are you? Oh my god.

Greta: I'm good! I was just impressed that you had a microphone and headphones. Cat: Are you obsessed? It's my podcasting setup.

Greta: Of course. Cat: Forever Dog [Seek Treatment's production company] sent us this, and these, my mom bought for me at the Apple store, if you can believe that.

What a rush, when your mom buys you something... Where are you? Do you feel vulnerable or do you feel safe?

What's your energy right now?

Can you tell me or is it secret?

Ok go off, quen. Can't wait till someone has to write "quen" in a transcript." That's Q-U-E-N, one N.

So what's going on with you?

Greta: Oh, I'm just having a spiritual awakening in quarantine because I'm so unstimulated. Cat: Ugh, I need God!

What the fuck!? I'm obsessed that we're coming at this from literally opposite places. Minutes before this, I was having orgasmic sex. I sit down at my computer to the most annoying email I've ever read in my life. Then I connect with you, who has been journaling and reaching into the past.

Greta: Speaking of digging into the past, we have to talk about how we first met. I was thinking about it today because I was writing my questions for you. I was having this memory of you and Jaboukie, and even Charlie Bardey [a comedian] all saying at Union Hall, "We all want to be rockstars." There's something about this series that's making me think, "What is it, that all musicians just want to just get to do banter and not play the songs, and all the comedians just want to be rock stars?" There's a grass is greener thing going on. Cat: Musicians always like, "What you guys do is so cool" and I'm like, "No, literally what we do is absolutely mortifying. You guys are actually cool." Everyone wants to be a rockstar. I am so sick to death of my own voice. I wish I could just sing sing sing sing my little tunes. Also, you write literally ten thousand songs per album.

Do you ever make stuff up when you're singing?

Greta: Not on stage! Not in front of an audience! Cat: Oh my god. Is everything unbearable right now?

Whenever you're somewhere, don't you just long desperately to be somewhere else? Okay, wait, so what were you journaling about? Tell me about God. That big guy up in the sky! That straight, white man who controls us.

[Laughter]

What do you want out of it? Can you share that or is it private?

Fuck, you're so much more evolved than I am. Literally all I'm thinking about is, "Oh my god, I can't believe my work is on hold, I'm so fucking pissed, and it's not fair and I can't believe it." I literally have to quote myself, "I can't believe this is happening to me."

I tweeted that and someone was like, "Classic white girl shit." I was like, "I'M JOKING!" [Laughs]. People are so fuckin' stupid, that's why I love 'em.

Yeah, but mine's pretty close to how I am. Don't you think?

I was thinking about this. I do more of a persona on the Instagram Live, because it feels better to act like I'm just doing a play, rather of pretending I'm trying to talk with you.

Oh, go on!

[Laughs] I thought you were going to say "So, there's two genders."

Greta: [Laughs] The first gender, is that right now, everyone is nonbinary because, in quarantine, our gender just like doesn't matter. We're all just words on a screen. So much about gender is about performance and being seen. So everyone's getting this taste of, not dressing like you're going outside, which I think is a huge part of gender. Cat: Yeah! I think that's why I've been trying so hard every week, dressing up even more than I normally would even for shows. I'm doing it over the top.

One of my questions is: have you been feeling sensual?

Why? I'm so stupid that I'm just like, "Did you shit and fuck and eat?" And then you're like, "I've been thinking about gender constructs." I'm like, "I had a egg in my face!"

[Laughter]

I know! I've really dragged him into my world in way that would have not happened without quarantine.

No, it's just us in this gorgeous little cabin. I'm numb to my parents seeing my shit that's raunchy or whatever. But I don't know what he's ready for. How do you feel about that? Especially since you've been writing songs since you were so young. Like how did you feel, first exposing your inner life to your family? I think it's so fucking embarrassing.

Will you soon long for the spotlight?

I know, right? How does the rush from during your Insta lives compare to your fucking sold-out rock shows?

Yeah, even when my Instagram numbers are low, they're still six or seven times what comes to my weekly show.

I've literally been beating myself up calling myself a piece of shit and I have nothing good going for me. Isn't that psycho?

Greta: I'd feel really proud if five hundred people watched my Live. Cat: That's a lot of people.

Sometimes, it depends. I miss live performance so, so, so much, that something about the Insta lives, it really does make me immediately happy. But I've been so hard on myself lately and so worried about not being successful, because it's hard to remember that everyone else is doing nothing. I feel like I've been marooned.

I literally think I'm a genius, and all the time I'll think that I'm disgusting. Don't you get that? That gorgeous dichotomy of being alive?

Really?

I know. Once a week I'll go on a really long run by myself once I've been driven absolutely mad, and I'll always try to think of all the good things about myself when I'm running.

[Laughs] Honey, if these walls could talk... the things I say about myself... it's wretched. It's stuff I normally ignore because I'm busy and feeling good and vibing off of other people and being extroverted. But now that I'm alone, I'm confronting all the stuff I've always dealt with, but now it's really loud.

You saying the gender thing, I feel like I've been especially tuned into my body dysmorphia and stuff, because one, I have this extra time. But two, I read this online, but like it's easier for me to stress out about my weight than the fact that the world's ending.

I know, the word "career" is so triggering for me.

Greta: It's crazy. But it seems like you're doing a lot. You just got a freakin' book deal! Cat: Yeah, I know! And guess what? It's never enough! That being said, I actually am super, super proud. The book is actually something that whenever I think about it, I feel so proud and psyched. It's a total dream of mine. At the same time, it's like, "This makes perfect sense" but then it's also like "Fuck, I can't believe I'm doing this." For those reading this absolute beautiful poem of an interview, I want to share with you that my first collection of poems called, God I Feel Modern Tonight is going to be published by Knopf early next year. I'm sitting next to a manuscript right now. I've sent Greta many of the poems.

I actually feel like, what I will say is, meeting you, it's so rare to find a friend like you where I feel like I can just share whatever and not be embarrassed and not have to be funny or whatever all the time. Like I can earnestly show you the watercolors I'm making, or the poems that are truly serious and not be embarrassed about your reaction.

Ahh! Stop.

Well, likewise. I feel like we should go into more of how we met, which was that we were both on a show that Jaboukie Young-White hosted at Union Hall. I had known your music. I remember very vividly. The year is 2015. I'm in my gorgeous loft that I shared with 10 million people in South Williamsburg and my friend showed me your "Outside With The Cuties" video. I literally was like, "That girl is so cool." The way you were dressed, the music, the way you sounded. I was just like, "This is so good and effortless and I want to be like this person, I feel so far from being that kind of person."

That's why, when I met you and you were so warm and funny, I was like, "Wow." Usually cool people are like mean... I mean, I don't know [laughs]. What is "cool?" [laughs].

Jaws are on the floor at this point of the interview.

Awwwww.

Really? You seem like such a natch.

Greta: Thank you. I think honestly, since getting to know your work and since being a fan of yours, that it's changed me as a performer. Cat: NooooOOOOOOOOoooooo.

I would love to know how you rattle off these songs so quickly. Because I feel like I kind of sit and stew until something comes to me. What's your process like?

Greta: I've been like, not inspired. Obviously, right now because there's nothing going on. Cat: I know. I know.

That's something I'm very bad at. It's like the ADD thing we're talking about.

Greta: But sometimes when you have enough time and space away from it, it feels new. Cat: That's true. It's hard for me to write a song about something I'm not going through. I tried to write a song about a breakup a few months ago, but I wasn't going through a breakup and I was like, "There's nothing coming to me." Like it's not good.

Well it sounds like that one was... I mean, when it haunts you, it haunts you. What a gift!

I wish I was better at guitar. How do you know about guitar... the instrument?

It's so funny because I only came back to guitar… I got a guitar after I went through a breakup in February of last year.

Greta: You mean, the breakup with [Cat's current boyfriend] Brian? Cat: [Laughs] Yes, he's sitting across from me. Basically, I was dating this guy, who I'm still dating, but we went on a break and when we broke up I was really sad.

It was the first time I was living alone and single, so I was like, "fuuuuuck." So I got this guitar and then, as we all know, I started dating my, say it with me, guitar teacher which did not end well-el-el-el but now quarantine is getting back into guitar.

Yeah... [laughs].

Say that again, you broke up. Oh god, we're laughing, laughing, laughing at that pun.

[Laughter]

Greta: When you're a woman... a businesswoman, Cat: We're literally businesswomen.

Interesting... I feel like I'm so much more powerful than any men I know so I'm just like —

But to me, when I think of you I'm like, "Wait, you're so powerful, you've been building a huge community, this band since you were what, how old?"

That's crazy. When I was 19 I didn't even know where my clit was.

Greta: Same. Cat: I actually did know where my clit was... but I was scared to tell someone that I knew where it was.

Wow, to be 26... in a time like this. I'm famously 28 but that's okay. Wait, but you never answered my question. How did you first get over baring yourself to your family and friends through songwriting?

Yeah.

Greta: I'm like "Oh no, that's just a songwriting thing!" Cat: Yeahhhhhh.

People always ask, "Was that true, what you said onstage?" and I'm like, "Yeah." What I will do is change the timeline of things, or I say two different funny facts about two people but I say they're about the same person. So it's not 100% true.

Woahhhhh, that's so sweet

Oh my god.

Greta: And then, something switched where now I'm just like, I ran out of that system and now I'm putting my vocals at the top of everything really loud and I don't care. Part of my spiritual journey right now is that I truly don't care what anybody thinks. Cat: Wow. So yeah, outline your spiritual journey for us.

What is that? Tell me how to do that.

Please, god. Because I feel like I'm resisting this change.

Greta: Yeah, you can't resist the change. It's like going to happen. People who resist the change are going to get hurt. Cat: When I zoom out, I'm like "You're going to be okay." I just feel so close to all this stuff I want and I don't want this to get in the way, but it's like, no this is actually, I know it's going to bend me in the right direction.

You live with your boyf normally right?

Why?

No.

[Laughing] The room of sin.

I'm obsessed. Ok so one of my questions is: I'm so curious to see how everyone is filling their time right now. Before this call today, you've opened your eyes, what have you done?

No! I don't know — I just don't know what I do with my days, I don't know what anyone does.

That's amazing! I normally would do that, but my lover wakes early and it disturbs my soul.

Is that good?

Greta: Not really, but it's really fun. Cat: We've only been watching Love Island. It's all we could watch.

No! But I've been told by you and a few others that I need to.

Greta: So funny! Cat: [to her boyfriend] Too Hot To Handle, she says.

Too Hot To Handle. Brian's earphones are in.

Greta: Does Brian like me? Brian: Yes! Yes!

Cat: Brian loves you. He was literally like "Greta was being so sweet on the Live saying that I was the lucky one." He was like, "She's right." [To Brian] She says, do you like her? Brian: I do, yeah! I do, yeah!

I love Brian. I do. I do, I love Brian and I'm really jealous of him getting to be quarantined with you. I think that he's the luckiest guy in the world.

I think he's the luckiest guy in the world.

Cat: Awwwww. [To Brian] Do you think you're the luckiest guy in the world? Brian: Totally. Totally.

I love that. I love your song "My Moods."

Cat: It's hard though! I feel like we joke about it, but I can be really difficult to be around. Greta: Really? Do you like living alone though? Did you like living alone before this?

Were you that moody when you lived alone? Did you go through as many mood tallies?

You're in a vacuum, so it's magnified.

Oh no, I'm moody. I get really irritable in quar. That's definitely my mood fault. Sometimes my mom will be like: "Hey, can you help me with this thing in the computer?" and I'll just be like "WHAT?!?!"

The things that moms have to deal with... it's actually insane.

Do you experience exercise?

[Gasps] What time of day?

That's perfect. You know what, maybe I'll do some yoga today. Today is exciting because we're going to the store after this, and I have to record a voiceover audition, and then I'm going to cook. And then tomorrow, tomorrow is exciting because it's our 50 day quarantine anniversary. So we're do something special, I'm making chicken tikka masala!

[Laughs] I would say it's all Pat.

Greta: Yeah, but you guys just pioneered it, I feel. Cat: Yeah, Pat just like... I've always liked making up fake little words and stuff, but the way Pat structures sentences defies humanity. Even though he jokes people copy him, no one can because what he does is so pure. He's just so brilliant.

I know, I really miss him.

I just love seeing his face. I literally look at his face and think "You're so beautiful, you're so smart, you're so funny." Oh, a few weeks ago, Brian and I watched the David Sedaris Masterclass — you know that website, Master Class?

It was so charming, but he talked about how he likes to ask people outrageous questions. He'll be like "Have you ever gotten punched in the face by a gorilla? And sometimes, they have! Brian was like "You should ask her a David Sedaris question."

Okay let me think of one... Have you ever ice skated naked?

But come on, would you?

Greta: Even if I had a frozen pond, and I had skates, and it was warm enough that the pond was frozen but it was warm enough that I could be naked, I still probably wouldn't do it. I would be more worried about the ice flying up and hitting my body or cutting my vagina. I have so many fears about nature getting inside me. I don't like the idea of being naked outside at all. Cat: I like the idea of being naked in nature as long as my feet are covered. I really don't like stepping on stuff, as crazy as that sounds.

Greta: I loved your videos of you in a bikini in the street. Cat: Oh, thank you. That was really traumatic because when I shot those, I was being really mean about my body and being really hard on myself and I had a little mini meltdown that day and then I was like, "You know, I think it's really funny and I'm just going to do it."

Greta: I'm sure that everyone was commenting that you look gorgeous. Cat: I know, I just see... I've just been trained since I was five years old to like want a different body.

Sometimes that's the medicine that we all need, I hope. I hope to play a part in that. What was I going to ask?

Yeah, but only because I have a sick addiction to telling stories like that. That reminds of how, I once broke into an ice rink on a cruise ship with a lover and we got kicked out. But in the moment, it was actually kind of sad because this guy wasn't really treating me great but I was just so desperate to make him fall in love with me and I was like, "We'll just do whatever crazy stuff." And he was just like, "I can't do this with anyone else but you!"

Greta: Wow. Yeah... I really haven't done that many crazy things. I don't have that many good stories. Cat: Your life is more exciting than the average person. You've travelled the world, you're a rock star.

I know, but it's still... that thrill of being on the stage. Even just the thrill of walking into the venue and setting up and soundcheck and all of that, like that's the best part.

Has it always been wild and crazy for you inside?

You seem so much more well-adjusted than so many artist types that I know.

I think it's 'cause you're a family man. You retreat and you keep each other grounded.

Greta: My biggest fear right now is that I'm turning into a baby. Obviously I'm regressing because I'm just with my parents and my mom is taking care of me. Cat: Sounds amazing.

Greta: But I'm just letting it. 'Cause like... whatever. In however many years, when my parents aren't around, I'm going to miss that. Cat: I'm gonna kill myself when my parents die.

Oh my God, that's so funny.

Do you want kids?

That's so surprising! As a family man.

I think you're very generous. Think of the gifts you've given the world and your band.