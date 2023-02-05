See Every Outfit From the 2023 Grammys Red Carpet

The Grammys are back! Their red carpet, where celebrities are known for taking a bit more risks, is sure to attract a ton of buzz this year. Below, check out what everyone is wearing to the 65th annual Grammy Awards red carpet tonight at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The ceremony will air live on Sunday, at 8 p.m. Eastern time on CBS and stream live on Paramount+. We'll be updating this story as more arrivals come in.
Mary J Blige in The Blonds
Cardi B in Gaurav Gupta
H.E.R. in Bach Mai
Sam Smith in Valentino
Lourdes Leon in AREA
Harry Styles in EGONLAB
Jack Harlow in Ernest W. Baker
Taylor Swift in Roberto Cavalli
Amanda Gorman in Prada
Charli D'Amelio in Carolina Herrera
Miguel in Diesel
Maren Morris in Off-White
Kelsea Ballerini in Prabal Gurung
Lizzo in Dolce & Gabbana
Viola Davis in Naeem Khan
Doja Cat in Atelier Versace
Bebe Rexha in Moschino
Dylan Mulvaney in Christian Siriano
Shania Twain in Harris Reed
