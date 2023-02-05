See Every Outfit From the 2023 Grammys Red Carpet

The Grammys are back! Their red carpet, where celebrities are known for taking a bit more risks, is sure to attract a ton of buzz this year. Below, check out what everyone is wearing to the 65th annual Grammy Awards red carpet tonight at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The ceremony will air live on Sunday, at 8 p.m. Eastern time on CBS and stream live on Paramount+. We'll be updating this story as more arrivals come in.

Mary J Blige in The Blonds

Cardi B in Gaurav Gupta

H.E.R. in Bach Mai

Sam Smith in Valentino

Lourdes Leon in AREA

Harry Styles in EGONLAB

Jack Harlow in Ernest W. Baker

Taylor Swift in Roberto Cavalli

Amanda Gorman in Prada

Charli D'Amelio in Carolina Herrera

Miguel in Diesel

Maren Morris in Off-White

Kelsea Ballerini in Prabal Gurung

Lizzo in Dolce & Gabbana

Viola Davis in Naeem Khan

Doja Cat in Atelier Versace

Bebe Rexha in Moschino

Dylan Mulvaney in Christian Siriano

Shania Twain in Harris Reed