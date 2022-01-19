After having to postpone the event for the second year in a row over COVID concerns, the Grammys have officially relocated and rescheduled this year's ceremony.

The Recording Academy has announced that the 2022 Grammy Awards will now happen on April 3 in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. The awards show was previously set to take place at the end of the month on January 31 at the recently renamed Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, but were postponed indefinitely over "uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant" of the coronavirus.

The show's move to April keeps in line with last year's production, which was similarly pushed back to March and presented in an abridged, semi-live format as result. However, this year does mark the first time ever that the Grammys will broadcast in Las Vegas.

And while a change in scenery is never unwelcome, the move to a new venue was likely the result of no available dates at the former Staples Arena due to conflicts with pre-existing NBA and NHL games. Additionally, the Grammys rescheduling has also forced CBS to push back the network debut of the CMT Awards, which will now take place later in April.

Jon Batiste leads this year's group of Grammy artists with 11 total nominations ahead of Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R., who each have eight, and Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish close behind with seven apiece.