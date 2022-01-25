COVID-19 and its many variants may continue to rage on, but music festivals seemingly aren't slowing. The Governors Ball Music Festival is the latest to announce its return, and with a stacked talent roster no less.

The lineup for the 2022 edition of the festival has been released and, this year, it arrives in its usual month of June for a three-day event packed with some of music’s biggest stars.

On its first day, Kid Cudi is set to headline the event. On Saturday, Halsey will follow his lead, and on Sunday, J. Cole will round out the festival as its final header.

WHATS POPPIN🔥@Citibank presale for all tickets available now. General onsale starts Thurs, 1/27 at 12PM ET. pic.twitter.com/VAJ5RRuIga

— The Governors Ball (@GovBallNYC) January 25, 2022

Of course, it’s not just these three musicians on the bill: Playboi Carti, Jack Harlow, Migos, Kaytranada, Denzel Curry, Roddy Ricch, YG, Clairo, Japanese Breakfast and more favorites will also be performing at this year's festival.

The event kicks off on June 10 and wraps on June 12. To get your tickets, you’ll be able to access the general public sale on January 27, but if you're a Citi cardmember, you can get pre-sale tickets much earlier.