While some virtual acts face their quick downfall, the Gorillaz have prevailed for over two decades. Today, they finally announce their eighth studio album, Cracker Island(February 24, Warner Records), and share the album's star-studded second single, "New Gold."

Aided by Australian rockers Tame Impala and The Pharcyde's Bootie Brown, "New Gold" is a funky, psychedelic romp. Kevin Parker's lush falsetto is juxtaposed against Brown's clever raps, echoing back to the Gorillaz's popular collaborations with De La Soul. Frontman Damon Albarn joins in with his own moody contributions. It's the quintessential Gorillaz track for another decade of music.

Gorillaz has always been known as a collaborative effort going far beyond Albarn and Jamie Hewlett. Cracker Island will feature a wide range of artists, including Stevie Nicks, Adeleye Omotayo, Thundercat, Tame Impala, Bad Bunny, Bootie Brown and Beck. The band is expected to make their return to North America in September and October.

The Gorillaz members are just as excited for their forthcoming album as we are. Guitarist Noodle said "Cracker Island is the sound of change and the chorus of the collective." Russel Hobbs was a bit more cryptic, adding "When the reckoning comes, gotta be ready to step through the gateway. Cracker Island’s got the entry codes…”

Below, listen to "New Gold" featuring Tame Impala and Bootie Brown and find out further information on Cracker Island here.