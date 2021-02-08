One of the most, ahem, head-scratching social media stunts of all time is surely the woeful tale of #GorillaGlueGirl, AKA Tessica Brown.

The TikToker went viral over the weekend after styling her hair with what Chance the Rapper has correctly described as "one of the world's most powerful adhesives": Gorilla Glue. Her hair has been stuck in place for more than a month now, and even medical professionals are stumped over how to remove it.

Now TMZ reports the inevitable: that Brown is seeking the services of an attorney. According to tabloid sources, she thinks she may have a case against the Gorilla Glue manufacturers, who do not provide specific warnings that the product shouldn't be used on hair.

You don't need a Harvard Law degree to surmise that her argument here is pretty weak. As Gorilla Glue itself has pointed out on social media, the glue packaging very clearly states that its intended uses are for craft and office projects. While hair isn't mentioned, there's a warning label telling users not to swallow the glue, or put in contact with eyes, skin or clothing. Not even if you've run out of your usual hair setting spray, as Brown said she had in the original TikTok.

The most chilling line from the Gorilla Glue statement? "This is a unique situation because this product is not indicated for use in or on hair as it is considered permanent." What we're hearing: not even the literal creators of this glue have a solution. Brown might just have to get used to her slick new look.

For real, though. TMZ says Brown has now spent 22 hours in the ER, but remedies such as rubbing alcohol just aren't working. You can follow her journey on TikTok and Instagram (where she's now verified, in a silver lining), and there's also a GoFundMe to cover those medical costs.

Def a cautionary tale for anyone experimenting with bathroom hair styling under quarantine. We wish her the best of luck!