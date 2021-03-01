The first major "red carpet" event (if you can call it that) of 2021 is here. The Golden Globe Awards, which celebrates the best of film and TV, is usually held at the beginning of January but the Hollywood Foreign Press Association pushed it back this year amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. As far as the fashion goes, celebrities are pulling out all the stops from the comfort of their homes (no pajamas here!) in the latest designer looks. Here's a rundown of every look the stars wore to this year's virtual festivities.
Emma Corrin in Miu Miu
Photography by Greg Williams for Miu Miu
Amanda Seyfried in Oscar de la Renta
Photo courtesy of Marcus Mam
Tiffany Haddish in Alberta Ferretti
Photo via Getty
Maya Rudloph in Valentino
Photo via Getty
Dan Levy in Valentino Haute Couture
Photo courtesy of Lewis Mirrett
Kaley Cuco in Oscar de la Renta
Photo courtesy of Brad Goreski
Sarah Hyland in Monique Lhuillier
Photo courtesy of Sarah Hyland
Julia Garner in Prada
Photo courtesy of Hung Vaango
Laura Dern in Givenchy
Photo via Getty
Amy Poehler in Moschino
Cynthia Erivo in Valentino Haute Couture
Photo via Getty
Leslie Odom Jr. in Valentino
Photo courtesy of Phoebe Joaquin
Josh O'Connor in Loewe
Photo courtesy of William Waterworth at Michele Filomeno
Audrey Grace Marshall in RED Valentino
Photo courtesy of Heidi Marshall
Lily Collins in Saint Laurent
Photo courtesy of Saint Laurent
Andra Day in Chanel Haute Couture
Photo via Getty
Jackson and Satchel Lee in Gucci
Photo courtesy of Gucci. Joshua Kissi
Celeste in Gucci
Photo courtesy of Gucci/ Zoe McConnell
Nicholas Hoult in Giorgio Armani
Photo courtesy of Greg Williams
Elle Fanning in Gucci
Photo courtesy of Gucci/ Gareth Gatrell
Kiersey Clemons in Prabal Gurung
Photo courtesy of Kiersey Clemons
Sofia Carson in Giambattista Valli Couture
Photo via Getty
Margot Robbie in Chanel
Photo via Getty
Angela Bassett in Dolce & Gabbana
Photo courtesy of Jennifer Austin
Gillian Anderson in Dior Haute Couture
Photo courtesy of Andreas Ortner
Jane Levy in Oscar de la Renta
Photo courtesy of Thomas McDonnell
Rosamund Pike on Molly Goddard
Photo courtesy of Rosamund Pike
From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web