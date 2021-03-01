The first major "red carpet" event (if you can call it that) of 2021 is here. The Golden Globe Awards, which celebrates the best of film and TV, is usually held at the beginning of January but the Hollywood Foreign Press Association pushed it back this year amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. As far as the fashion goes, celebrities are pulling out all the stops from the comfort of their homes (no pajamas here!) in the latest designer looks. Here's a rundown of every look the stars wore to this year's virtual festivities.

Emma Corrin in Miu Miu Photography by Greg Williams for Miu Miu

Amanda Seyfried in Oscar de la Renta Photo courtesy of Marcus Mam

Tiffany Haddish in Alberta Ferretti Photo via Getty

Maya Rudloph in Valentino Photo via Getty

Dan Levy in Valentino Haute Couture Photo courtesy of Lewis Mirrett

Kaley Cuco in Oscar de la Renta Photo courtesy of Brad Goreski

Sarah Hyland in Monique Lhuillier Photo courtesy of Sarah Hyland

Julia Garner in Prada Photo courtesy of Hung Vaango

Laura Dern in Givenchy Photo via Getty

Amy Poehler in Moschino

Cynthia Erivo in Valentino Haute Couture Photo via Getty

Leslie Odom Jr. in Valentino Photo courtesy of Phoebe Joaquin

Josh O'Connor in Loewe Photo courtesy of William Waterworth at Michele Filomeno

Audrey Grace Marshall in RED Valentino Photo courtesy of Heidi Marshall

Lily Collins in Saint Laurent Photo courtesy of Saint Laurent

Andra Day in Chanel Haute Couture Photo via Getty

Jackson and Satchel Lee in Gucci Photo courtesy of Gucci. Joshua Kissi

Celeste in Gucci Photo courtesy of Gucci/ Zoe McConnell

Nicholas Hoult in Giorgio Armani Photo courtesy of Greg Williams

Elle Fanning in Gucci Photo courtesy of Gucci/ Gareth Gatrell

Kiersey Clemons in Prabal Gurung Photo courtesy of Kiersey Clemons

Sofia Carson in Giambattista Valli Couture Photo via Getty

Margot Robbie in Chanel Photo via Getty

Angela Bassett in Dolce & Gabbana Photo courtesy of Jennifer Austin

Gillian Anderson in Dior Haute Couture Photo courtesy of Andreas Ortner

Jane Levy in Oscar de la Renta Photo courtesy of Thomas McDonnell