GloRilla Reportedly Attacked By Fans During Club Appearance

GloRilla was reportedly attacked by fans at a club on Wednesday night.

According to an exclusive report from TMZ, the Grammy-nominated rapper was assaulted by some people at New Karibbean City nightclub in Oakland, California after trying to leave the venue. Video footage shared on social media also corroborates the story, as an attendee can be heard yelling "fuck you, bitch" before someone throws a drink on GloRilla.

The uproar was apparently related to a miscommunication about the event, which GloRilla was hosting after her show in San Francisco earlier that night. However, fans apparently assumed that the "FNF" rapper was performing as well, thanks to Insomnia Entertainment promoter Con B apparently promising that Glo would be "performing live" and not just hosting in an Instagram Story, per the Shade Room.

TMZ went on to say that Con B alleged an executive from GloRilla's label, CMG, was paid $30,000 for a performance and is now demanding his money back. Additionally, Con B later doubled down on the claim in a video reposted by the Shade Room, where he said, "The crazy thing about this situation, this bitch got so many blog sites inboxing me."

“This shit is crazy. N***a woke up to a viral moment. Just give me my money back," he said before posting the alleged "performance" contract. "After that, we ain’t gotta put you on blast.”

Granted, GloRilla's team has refuted Con B's story, with sources saying that the original contract said nothing about a performance. Not only that, but CMG founder Yo Gotti made a similar statement on Instagram, where he responded to the Shade Room's post by implying that $30,000 was a laughable sum of money for a GloRilla show and saying, "U must booked lil Glo NOT Big Glo #CMG.” And just to hammer his point home, he later went on to post a video of another gig alongside a caption that read, "This how a #BigGlo Show Looks. SOLD Da Fuk Out Hard.”

Similarly, GloRilla tweeted that there was "no way" she was performing "when you paid for a hosting," before saying that the initial report about someone spitting at her wasn't true. Granted, she still had a few choice words for the angry clubgoers in a follow up tweet where she wrote, "I’m so mad dat I can get sued for slapping you hoes !! but you hoes still can get slapped bitch."

No way you think I’m performing when you paid for a hosting crazy tail self — GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) February 9, 2023

Ain’t no ho spit on shit !!!!! Ask dat ho how ha face feel doe — GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) February 9, 2023

I’m so mad dat I can get sued for slapping you hoes !!😂😂😂but you hoes still can get slapped bitch — GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) February 9, 2023