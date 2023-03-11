GloRilla Concert Crowd Crush Claims Third Victim

A third concertgoer has died following a deadly crowd surge at a recent GloRilla show in Rochester, New York.

According to the Associated Press, 35-year-old Aisha Stephens passed away Wednesday night after being critically injured at the Main Street Armory during the "F.N.F." rapper's concert with Finesse2tymes. She is the third person to die following the tragedy, which already took the lives of Rhondesia Belton, 33, and Brandy Miller, 35, on Monday.

In a press release issued by the Rochester Police Department, the crowd surge occurred as attendees were leaving the venue around 11 p.m. on Sunday evening. They believe the stampede towards the exit was caused by loud noises that were believed to be gunshots, though authorities have found no evidence of gunfire or other violence. Both GloRilla and Finesse2tymes had already left the venue when the crush happened.

Update from last night's tragedy at the Main Street Armory. pic.twitter.com/DWYOX7FRB7 — Rochester NY Police (@RochesterNYPD) March 6, 2023

Described as a "fortress-like" venue with a capacity of 5000 people, the Main Street Armory has since had its license revoked while investigators try to determine whether there were any fire or safety code violations that led to the stampede. Owner Scott Donaldson has yet to respond to any requests for comment.

On the heels of the tragedy, GloRilla tweeted out a public statement, writing that she was "devastated & heartbroken over the tragic deaths that happened after Sunday's show."

"My fans mean the world to me," she continued before adding, "praying for their families & for a speedy recovery of everyone affected."

I am devastated & heartbroken over the tragic deaths that happened after Sunday’s show. My fans mean the world to me 😢praying for their families & for a speedy recovery of everyone affected 🙏🏽 — GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) March 7, 2023

The crowd surge comes follows renewed discussion about the safety of concert attendees, which began after 10 people were killed and dozens were injured in a stampede during Travis Scott's set at Astroworld 2021.

GloRilla has yet to address Stephens' death. In the meantime though, you can read the Associated Press' entire report here.