How to Watch Global Citizen's 'One World: Together At Home'

For years, Global Citizen has been bringing citizens of the world together to try and end extreme poverty by 2030. One of their most well-known annual efforts to promote their advocacy is the Global Citizen Festival, which always features the biggest names in the music industry. Now, the international organization is holding a special event for the most pressing problem the entire world is dealing with right now: COVID-19.

Global Citizen, in partnership with the World Health Organization, is hosting an online event called One World: Together At Home. And, no, it's not for profit, nor is it a telethon. Its main purpose is to celebrate health workers, and to support the World Health Organization in the global fight to end COVID-19. The event has been curated by none other than Lady Gaga herself, and will be hosted by late night hosts Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert.

Other artists participating in the broadcast special are Alicia Keys, Awkwafina, Andrea Boccelli, Billie Eilish, Burna Boy, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Chris Martin, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Ellen DeGeneres, Elton John, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Keith Urban, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Oprah Winfrey, Paul McCartney, Pharrell Williams, Sam Smith, Shawn Mendes, Stevie Wonder, Taylor Swift, and many more.

The show is set to air in the U.S. on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 8:00 PM ET on ABC, NBC, Viacom, CBS Networks, The CW, iHeartMedia and Bell Media networks, as well as platforms in Canada. For those in the U.K., it airs on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at 7:15 PM GMT on BBC One.

For citizens in other countries, these are the other networks that will be broadcasting:



AXS TV beIN Media Group Bloomberg Media Canal + International Caracol Television Corus Entertainment Deutsche Telekom, Digicel DPAN.TV American Sign Language (ASL) supported by Comcast DPG Media Dubai-TV France-TV Fuji TV Hulu-Japan Insight TV JOOX Katz Networks LiveNow/ELEVEN Sports Mediacorp M6-France MultiChoice National Geographic Naver Corp NOVA-Bulgaria One Championship RAI Italy Rede Globo Rogers Media RTE RTL Sony Pictures-Latin America Seven Network Sony Pictures-India Turner Network Television International SVT-Sweden TV2-Denmark TV2-Norway TVE-Spain TV4-Sweden UNIVISION Viacom18 YLE-Finland.

It's also coming soon to Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu, bilibili, Bytedance, Kuaishou, NetEase and Weibo.

There's also a six-hour live-stream happening from 2:00PM ET leading up to the event with many more performances and appearances. The pre-show is available on Amazon Prime Video, Apple, ARD, beIN Media Group, Bell Media, Brut Media, Caracol Television, Corus Entertainment, DailyMotion, Deutsche Telekom, Digicel, Facebook, France-TV, Hulu-Japan, IMDb, Instagram, JOOX, LiveXLive, M6-France, Mediacorp, Multichoice, Naver Corp, Network 10, One Championship, Rede Globo, Rogers Media, Roku, SET & Sony-Liv, The Guardian, TIDAL, TuneIn, TV2-Denmark, TV2-Norway, TVE-Spain, TVI-Portugal, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo, YLE-Finland and YouTube.