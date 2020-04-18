Fashion
Care

How to Watch Global Citizen's 'One World: Together At Home'

Jasmine Ting
11m

For years, Global Citizen has been bringing citizens of the world together to try and end extreme poverty by 2030. One of their most well-known annual efforts to promote their advocacy is the Global Citizen Festival, which always features the biggest names in the music industry. Now, the international organization is holding a special event for the most pressing problem the entire world is dealing with right now: COVID-19.

Global Citizen, in partnership with the World Health Organization, is hosting an online event called One World: Together At Home. And, no, it's not for profit, nor is it a telethon. Its main purpose is to celebrate health workers, and to support the World Health Organization in the global fight to end COVID-19. The event has been curated by none other than Lady Gaga herself, and will be hosted by late night hosts Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert.

Other artists participating in the broadcast special are Alicia Keys, Awkwafina, Andrea Boccelli, Billie Eilish, Burna Boy, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Chris Martin, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Ellen DeGeneres, Elton John, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Keith Urban, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Oprah Winfrey, Paul McCartney, Pharrell Williams, Sam Smith, Shawn Mendes, Stevie Wonder, Taylor Swift, and many more.

The show is set to air in the U.S. on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 8:00 PM ET on ABC, NBC, Viacom, CBS Networks, The CW, iHeartMedia and Bell Media networks, as well as platforms in Canada. For those in the U.K., it airs on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at 7:15 PM GMT on BBC One.

For citizens in other countries, these are the other networks that will be broadcasting:

AXS TV

beIN Media Group

Bloomberg Media

Canal + International

Caracol Television

Corus Entertainment

Deutsche Telekom, Digicel

DPAN.TV American Sign Language (ASL) supported by Comcast

DPG

Media

Dubai-TV

France-TV

Fuji TV

Hulu-Japan

Insight TV

JOOX

Katz Networks

LiveNow/ELEVEN Sports

Mediacorp

M6-France

MultiChoice

National Geographic

Naver Corp

NOVA-Bulgaria

One Championship

RAI Italy

Rede Globo

Rogers Media

RTE

RTL

Sony Pictures-Latin America

Seven Network

Sony Pictures-India

Turner Network Television International

SVT-Sweden

TV2-Denmark

TV2-Norway

TVE-Spain

TV4-Sweden

UNIVISION

Viacom18

YLE-Finland.

It's also coming soon to Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu, bilibili, Bytedance, Kuaishou, NetEase and Weibo.

There's also a six-hour live-stream happening from 2:00PM ET leading up to the event with many more performances and appearances. The pre-show is available on Amazon Prime Video, Apple, ARD, beIN Media Group, Bell Media, Brut Media, Caracol Television, Corus Entertainment, DailyMotion, Deutsche Telekom, Digicel, Facebook, France-TV, Hulu-Japan, IMDb, Instagram, JOOX, LiveXLive, M6-France, Mediacorp, Multichoice, Naver Corp, Network 10, One Championship, Rede Globo, Rogers Media, Roku, SET & Sony-Liv, The Guardian, TIDAL, TuneIn, TV2-Denmark, TV2-Norway, TVE-Spain, TVI-Portugal, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo, YLE-Finland and YouTube.

Photo via Instagram

