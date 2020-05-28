Of the many simple pleasures we look forward to once lockdowns are fully lifted, wandering through galleries and museums is certainly on top of the list. Until then, many of us have been getting our cultural fix digitally thanks to institutions like MoMA and the Met, which have been offering virtual tours since March.

Sure, some exhibitions have been postponed until things are back in order, but Glen Luchford is actually doing the opposite. The acclaimed photographer, known primarily for his cinematic Gucci campaigns under Alessandro Michele, decided to have his latest exhibition on view digitally so that anyone can experience it from home.

Opening today, Selected Works 1990-2020 captures 30 years of Luchford's photographs, from his early days shooting Amber Valleta for Prada (which is when the world first took notice) to his famous editorials of Kate Moss, Stella Tennant and Kristen McMenamy. Users can navigate the virtual exhibition at their own pace or take a guided tour, much like they would do in the real world.

"I've been meaning to exhibit elements of my work for some time," Luchford said in a statement. "Covid-19 made me think in different ways about how to show work that can be looked at from isolation and during this time of on-going social distancing. Obviously nothing can replace the sensory impact of wandering a gallery or museum, but this virtual gallery does give the opportunity to see the work in a space and look for as long or as little time as desired, and I'm very happy to be able to share it."

Amber Valleta for Prada Fall 1997

Kate Moss for "Harper's Bazaar" 1994

The exhibition is open now on ArtPartner.com until June 30, 2020.