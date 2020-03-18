Fashion
Music

Glastonbury's 50th Anniversary Cancelled

by Marissa Matozzo
 Paper Magazine
5m

Coronavirus strikes again: Glastonbury has been cancelled over fears of the virus. The iconic UK music festival was supposed to celebrate its 50th anniversary this June with headlining performances from Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift and Paul McCartney along with approximately 200,000 concertgoers.

Its organizers, Michael and Emily Eavis, wrote in a statement that cancelling the five-day festival was the "only viable option," in light of the coronavirus outbreak, which has already affected 2,626 positive testers in the U.K. alone.

The Eavises recognized that obtaining tickets to the popular festival is not an easy feat, and wrote that the "135,000 people who already paid a deposit for a Glastonbury 2021 ticket" will have a chance to "roll their £50 deposit over to next year," which will secure a Glastonbury 2021 ticket. Refunds will also be made available to those who don't wish to roll their deposit over to next year.

Other performers previously booked for the 2020 anniversary include Lana Del Rey, Haim, Diana Ross, Thom Yorke and Pet Shop Boys, among others. Glastonbury's decision comes in the wake of several other big-ticket fests calling things off. SXSW and Ultra Miami have been cancelled while Coachella and Stagecoach have been postponed until October 2020. Let's hope things feel settled by then.

Photo via Getty

