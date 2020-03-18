Coronavirus strikes again: Glastonbury has been cancelled over fears of the virus. The iconic UK music festival was supposed to celebrate its 50th anniversary this June with headlining performances from Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift and Paul McCartney along with approximately 200,000 concertgoers.

Its organizers, Michael and Emily Eavis, wrote in a statement that cancelling the five-day festival was the "only viable option," in light of the coronavirus outbreak, which has already affected 2,626 positive testers in the U.K. alone.

The Eavises recognized that obtaining tickets to the popular festival is not an easy feat, and wrote that the "135,000 people who already paid a deposit for a Glastonbury 2021 ticket" will have a chance to "roll their £50 deposit over to next year," which will secure a Glastonbury 2021 ticket. Refunds will also be made available to those who don't wish to roll their deposit over to next year.

#Glastonbury cancellation hurts like a bitch but the issues this causes for the charities involved are awful — H̷̡̠͔̺̐̅a̴͍̜̭̤̞͊͒r̶̞͈̹̗͈͋̕ő̴͕̏͠l̸͕͊͗̂̈́̚͜d̷̦̐̿͠😎 (@HarryY_1999) March 18, 2020

Seeing Glastonbury get cancelled knowing you have Parklife tickets pic.twitter.com/22BJIrBTL3 — Alex (@AlexC1801) March 18, 2020

For those disappointed that #Glastonbury has been cancelled this year, why not just recreate the experience at home. pic.twitter.com/HZjG9iO0Mf — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) March 18, 2020