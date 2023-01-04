Yup, Hugh Grant and Daniel Craig Are Married in 'Glass Onion'

If you haven't seen Glass Onion at this point, you might be in the minority. The murder mystery flick has already become Netflix's third most-watched title on the platform just ten days after its launch, and it's easy to see why.

From the film's witty lampooning of the 1% to its all-star ensemble cast with breakout performances from the likes of Janelle Monáe and Kathryn Hahn, there are plenty of reasons to love the movie. Now there's another reason to watch the latest Knives Out installment with news that Daniel Craig and Hugh Grant's respective characters Benoit Blanc and Phillip are canonically husbands.

In a new interview with Chris Pine to promote their upcoming Dungeons & Dragons film adaptation, Grant opened up about his brief cameo in Glass Onion, confirming that the characters are married. "It is true, I’m married to James Bond," Grant remarked.

In all fairness, it doesn't need a world-class detective like Blanc to figure out that the two characters are partners. Viewers could be potentially forgiven for missing the brief moment where Grant answers the door for Monáe holding a jar of sourdough starter, or the scene earlier in the film where he can be heard offscreen as Blanc plays a game of Among Us with Angela Lansbury, Natasha Lyonne, Kareem Abdul Jabbar and the late Stephen Sondheim.

"It’s the tiniest little moment," Grant comments. "I don’t really know why they wanted to do it but anyway, I thought Knives Out 1 was brilliant, and so yeah, I thought why not? I turn up for a few hours…"

Johnson previously confirmed Benoit Blanc is gay back in October at the BFI London Film Festival premiere after a fan asked. “Yes, he obviously is,” Johnson said. “There is nobody in the world I can imagine it bringing me more joy for Benoit Blanc to be with.” Suffice to say the news was met with uproarious applause from a sea of gays already planning their Benoit Blanc fits for the next Pride.