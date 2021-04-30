As Matthew M. Williams' first designs for Givenchy continue to trickle into stores, his vision for the house becomes that much more crystallized.

His debut outing for Spring, which took social media by storm, saw him reinterpret many of the brand's classics, especially when it came to accessories (he experimented a lot with the proportions and materials of Givenchy's signature Antigona bag, for instance). But for his following Pre-Fall 2021 collection that was unveiled in December, Williams introduced another new bag that's slightly more commercial yet highly emblematic of the label's house codes: the 4G handbag.

Launching in stores on May 1st, the new 4G style takes its name from the brand's archival four G logo (a house motif developed by its late founder Hubert de Givenchy), which is featured prominently as the metal clasp. Some styles are also embossed with the 4G monogram all over their leather body, an effect also applied on the collection's ready-to-wear.

The magnetic fastening sets are reminiscent of the 4G padlocks from Williams' aforementioned debut Spring collection, no doubt a nod to his love of industrial hardware. To wit, the brand developed a new custom-made G-link chain in silver and gold for the 4G Chain Bag, while the 4G Flap Bag features subtle metal brackets that adjust a removable strap.

