Swedish rising stars Girl Scout may have a name that would be tough to Google, but their bright garage pop laced with a bitterly honest angst breaks through the background noise. With only two singles under their belt, they garnered a lot of attention this past fall. Today, they finally announce their debut EP, Real Life Human Garbage, out February 15 via Made Records, so we can get our proper Girl Scout fix.

Produced by Ali Chant (Soccer Mommy, Perfume Genius) and Jacknife Lee (The Killers, Bloc Party), Real Life Human Garbage features their electric debut singles "Do You Remember Sally Moore?" and "All The Time And Everywhere," as well as three new songs. One of those, "Weirdo," receives the PAPER premiere treatment today alongside the EP's announcement.

Sparkly guitars and lead singer Emma Jannson's delicate croon transform "Weirdo" from standard alt-rock fare to a melancholy bop as she ruminates on the difficulty of social interactions. "I am just a woman who doesn’t feel like something real/ And I don’t feel like a woman/ I’m just a kid trying to stay hid from everyone else," she sings, aiming a punch right in the gut.

"Some days I just wake up and forget how to be a person," says Jansson about “Weirdo.” "Like I forget how to act and can’t, for the life of me, have a normal conversation. I started working in a grocery store during the first wave of COVID when my school shut down, and it felt like I had kind of forgotten how to socially interact with people. It was an odd time where the only people I was around were strangers that I didn’t really talk about my personal life with, and I almost felt as if I wasn’t a real person. You get this feeling of being all rusty and not able to relax and climb out of your shell. Then it becomes a spiral of worrying that you’re coming off weird, making you become even weirder because you’re simultaneously analyzing if you’re being weird. Eventually, I just said ‘fuck it’ - maybe I’m weird, but I’ll live."

Below, watch the PAPER premiere of "Weirdo" by Girl Scout. Preorder Real Life Human Garbage ahead of its February 15 release here.