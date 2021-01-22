They held out on us for a while, but Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have finally revealed the name of their five-month-old daughter.

And they did so not through a People exclusive, but on Instagram! Yesterday Hadid sneakily changed her bio, as an easter egg for her 63 million followers to find: "khai's mom."

Very cute, we think you'll agree. The supermodel and former One Direction member have been reveling in parenthood so far, although mostly in private, as is their right. We've gotten to see a few cute snapshots, though, and it's clear that Khai is much-loved by the entire Hadid and Malik clan.

We've also enjoyed seeing paparazzi shots of Hadid transporting Khai around Manhattan in a stroller, decked out in winter-appropriate streetwear.

Zayn recently welcomed another child into the world: his third solo album, Nobody Is Listening. Congrats all round!