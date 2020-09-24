Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have welcomed their first child together.

On Wednesday evening, Zayn announced that Gigi was doing well after giving birth to a "healthy & beautiful" baby girl.

"To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task," he wrote via Twitter. "The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together."

Earlier this year, Gigi confirmed that the couple — who have been dating on-and-off since 2015 — were expecting during an appearance on The Tonight Show. That said, last week, fans began speculating that the supermodel had already given birth after her father, Mohamed, posted a note to his Instagram, titled "Grandpa's Heart."

See Zayn's confirmation, below — and congratulations to the new parents!

