Gigi Hadid Acknowledges Her Nepo Baby Status

At least someone says it. Gigi Hadid is now one of the few people to acknowledge their privilege as a nepo baby.

Hadid, who is perhaps one of the most famous and recognizable models in history alongside her sister, Bella, had to give some props to her privileged upbringing for getting her to where she is today. For reference, her parents are Yolanda Hadid, former model, interior designer and star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and Mohamed Hadid, a real estate developer known for developing luxury hotels and mansions.

Growing up that loaded offers you some nice perks, and the Hadid siblings (which includes their model brother, Anwar) knew they could look to their mother for her experience in the modeling world.

In a recent interview with the Sunday Times, Hadid gave a nod to the wisdom her parents gave their family. "My parents told me, 'Just because you have parents who were successful, it doesn't mean that you shouldn't walk into the job being as nice and as hard-working as you can be.'"

The longstanding "nepo baby" discourse has taken the celebrity world by storm and it has become a litmus test to determine how people feel about celebrities (and their children). For example, Lily-Rose Depp, daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, shut down the label immediately. "People are going to have pre-conceived ideas about you or how you got there, and I can definitely say that nothing is going to get you the part except for being right for the part," she said in an interview with Elle.

Meanwhile, Hailey Bieber appeared to wear it with pride when she was spotted with a now-iconic "nepo baby" t-shirt. However, it was short-lived as people assumed it was a publicity stunt as she was seen without the shirt in subsequent paparazzi pics.

All in all, it doesn't hurt to acknowledge that you come from privilege. Let your nepo flag fly!