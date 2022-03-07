Gigi Hadid has joined the ranks of celebrities — from Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds – who are donating millions to aid refugees of Ukraine amid Russian invasion.

With a long post on her instagram account, the supermodel has announced that she will donate her earnings from her 2022 fashion week shows in Paris, Milan and New York City, to the victims of Ukrainian conflict. “Having a set Fashion Month schedule has meant that my colleagues and I often present new fashion collections during heartbreaking and traumatic times in history. We don’t have control over most of our work schedules, but we would like to walk ‘for’ something,” Gigi wrote.

Related | Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Are Holding a Fundraiser for Ukraine

Hadid mentioned colleague Mica Argañaraz — Argentine model and artist — as being the catalyst of this generous relief. “Following in the footsteps of my friend @micarganaraz, I am pledging to donate my earnings from the Fall 2022 shows to aid those suffering from the war in Ukraine, as well as continuing to support those experiencing the same in Palestine” she wrote, pledging to also support those who are suffering amid conflicts in Palestine — her father’s home country.

A longtime vocal advocate for peace, along with sister Bella, Hadid's call to end human injustice is no isolated instance; fans and supporters were quick to flood the comments with support, saying her constant generosity and spirit are what make her "beautiful inside and out." Hadid has yet to disclose which organizations will benefit from her contributions, though her public support and donation will surly go far in the efforts to aid refugees and victims of war.