Gigi Hadid quit Twitter on Friday, deactivating her account and calling the platform a "cesspool of hate and bigotry."

Responding to the wave of changes on Twitter following Elon Musk's takeover, Hadid took to Instagram over the weekend to share her decision, writing, "I deactivated my Twitter account today. For a long time, but especially with its new leadership, it’s becoming more and more of a cesspool of hate and bigotry, and it's not a place I want to be a part of.”

Since landing at Twitter HQ last month, Musk has fired top brass, dissolved the company's board, introduced a paid verification model, and notably laid off nearly half of the company's 7,500 employees — an announcement that was made over a mass email. These changes come as hate speech has spiked on the platform, and Musk has mentioned plans to reactivate de-platformed accounts that previously violated Twitter content policy, including that of former President Trump.

Though it's not clear which of Musk's many controversial policies she is protesting, the 27-year-old model re-shared a screenshot from an employee who worked for Twitter's human rights team, which was laid off.

Hadid is not the only celebrity to announce they were leaving Twitter amidst changes in leadership. Others include acclaimed screenwriter Shonda Rhimes, Madame Secretary star Téa Leoni, and singers Sara Bareilles and Toni Braxton.

“I’m shocked and appalled at some of the ‘free speech’ I’ve seen on this platform since its acquisition," Braxton tweeted. "Hate speech under the veil of ‘free speech’ is unacceptable; therefore I am choosing to stay off Twitter as it is no longer a safe space for myself, my sons and other POC."

Hadid ended her message by saying she's "only sorry to the fans who [she's] loved connecting with for over a decade." She added, "I can’t stay it’s a safe place for anyone nor a social platform that will do more good than harm.”