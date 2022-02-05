Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky announced that they'll soon be co-parents earlier this week, showing off the singer/ philanthropist/ business mogul's baby bump in photos taken in Harlem, New York City.

Aside from the couple's photoshoot pics in Harlem, Rih also posted a baby bump selfie on Instagram. Friends and fellow celebs were gushing in the photo's comments section. But one comment struck intrigue among fans. Gigi Hadid was among those extending well wishes. She commented, "three angels."

People took notice and began to speculate. Because it was a solo pic of the singer and business mogul, a number of commenters, TikTokers and tabloids thought that Hadid was dropping a hint or accidentally gave away that the couple is having twins.

The supermodel noticed what had happened, and commented to clarify that she wasn't insinuating anything. "I just caught word of this commotion," she wrote. "I meant rih/ rocky / baby lol."

Rihanna and Rocky announced that they're expecting earlier this week. According to Page Six, Rih's bump has been visible for some time now but she's been hiding it under oversized clothing until she was ready to share. In a tweet, she suggested that she waited until Black History Month to make the reveal.

The soon-to-be mom previously told British Vogue in an interview that she wants to have three or four kids by the time she's 42.