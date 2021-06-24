Gia Giudice Has a 'Waking Up in the Morning' Clothing Line

Gia Giudice is capitalizing on her big viral moment by launching a brand new clothing line.

As you probably know, Gia is the daughter of Real Housewives of New Jersey's Teresa Giudice and wrote a song about her parents' on-screen fight with the Gorga family.

That said, one lyric has since become a TikTok staple over the past few months. And the line in question? "Waking up in the morning, thinking about so many things, I just wish things would get better."

So naturally, Gia's now decided to create a fashion brand based on the infamous sound called g.g.est.2001, and every sweatshirt in the multi-colored line is printed with "Waking up in the morning." Obviously.

Grab your sweatshirts, here.