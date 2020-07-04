Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
It's Nice to Laugh
Music
Famous People
Film/TV
Internet Culture
Nightlife
Art
Break the Internet ®
Chromatica
Care
LGBTQ
Sex & Dating
Politics
Pride
Subscribe

British socialite and Jeffrey Epstein's longtime confidante Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested by the FBI on Thursday.

She was arrested in Bradford, New Hampshire, and has been charged of conspiring with the disgraced financier in sex trafficking and abusing minors. According to federal prosecutors, she has been hiding out in a million-dollar luxury mountainside property since Epstein's arrest. She will be transferred to New York City, and is currently in the custody of U.S. Marshals.

Related | 'Surviving R. Kelly' Filmmakers to Make 'Surviving Jeffrey Epstein'

Maxwell didn't enter a plea for the six-count indictment, but will be having a detention hearing in Manhattan, which could lead to a possible bail request. She's facing up to 35 years in prison.

The daughter of late British media mogul Robert Maxwell has also been charged with two counts of perjury for allegedly lying when questioned in court in 2016.

Photo via Getty

Related Articles Around the Web
You May Also Like