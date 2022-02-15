Thankfully, a judge in Florida just dismissed George Zimmerman’s defamation and conspiracy lawsuit that he filed against the parents of Trayvon Martin.

Zimmerman alleged in the lawsuit, in which he was seeking $100 million in damages, that Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin, parents of the 17-year-old Black boy that Zimmerman shot and killed in 2012, painted him out to be a racist in a book that they wrote and was published by HarperCollins.

Tallahassee Judge John Cooper rejected Zimmerman’s accounts, saying, "There can be no claim for conspiracy to defraud if there is no adequately stated claim for fraud."

Zimmerman’s lawsuit claimed that Martin’s parents, their publisher and two others (Brittany Diamond Eugene and Rachel Jeantel), participated in a conspiracy to get charges filed against him to "destroy his goodwill and reputation in the community,” as well as portray him to be a racist murderer in the book, Rest in Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin.

The lawsuit also argued that, although Jeantel was the one that claimed she was on the phone with Martin when he encountered Zimmerman, it was actually her half-sister Eugene that was speaking to him.

Back on February 26, 2012, Zimmerman, serving as the neighborhood watch coordinator in a gated community, shot and killed Martin after an altercation. In 2013, he was acquitted on all charges due to Florida’s “Stand Your Ground” self-defense law that lets people use force without the need to retreat if they believe that they are being threatened.

Zimmerman’s lawsuit against Martin’s parents originated back in 2019.

Instead of staying out of the news, Zimmerman’s name has popped over the years for domestic violence arrests, Twitter scandals and even selling the gun that he used to shoot Martin. Last November, Zimmerman had a gun conference canceled at an Idaho hotel after the staff learned that he would be speaking there.