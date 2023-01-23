Anti-LGBTQ+ Lawmaker Admits To Performing in Drag

Recently elected Republican representative George Santos hasn't been able to escape the hot seat over the past few months. After some photos and video surfaced of a very familiar face dressed in drag, his beliefs are being called into question.

Recently, Santos was spotted at LaGuardia Airport in New York. When asked by ABC 7 if the photos were authentic, he replied, "No, I was not a drag queen in Brazil, guys. I was young and I had fun at a festival. Sue me for having a life."

Santos seemingly admitting to his past as an entertainer goes against a tweet made only days prior to the airport interview in which he calls the claims "categorically false." The representative, who is openly gay, reportedly used to perform and compete under the drag name Kitara Ravache.

Santos' beliefs have been called into question, with many people resurfacing his anti-LGBTQ+ stances despite being gay and a former drag queen. In April 2022, he voiced support for controversial Florida "Don't Say Gay" law that prohibits teachers from discussing sexual orientation and gender identity in the classroom. Santos likened Democrats to child groomers for pushing legislation that allowed children to learn about LGBTQ+ history. "As a gay man, I stand proudly behind not teaching our children sex or sexual orientation," he said in a video.

Santos also aligns himself with Republican lawmakers who are taking a hard stance against the popular Drag Queen Storytimes that have become popular in schools and libraries.

The Republican lawmaker has previously been exposed for lying about key parts of his life prior to taking office this month. Following his election in late 2022, several news outlets discovered he has lied about everything from his mother dying on September 11 to his net worth. He has also falsely claimed he's Jewish, lied about the schools he attended and claimed he used to be a journalist.