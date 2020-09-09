With famous fans, including the likes of Rihanna, Laverne Cox and Kim Kardashian, Gauntlett Cheng has already received mass media acclaim and it's certainly not slowing down anytime soon. For its next feat, the womenswear label is welcoming an exclusive capsule collection with Canada-based luxury retailer SSENSE.

The New York-based fashion label is known for its eclectic, offbeat designs, but that aesthetic wasn't coined overnight; it began its cultivation with the brand's debut collection in Spring 2015.

Back then, lead designers Jenny Cheng and Esther Gauntlett went to extreme lengths to make their dreams a reality. During the day, Cheng assisted a knit consultant with textile development and Gauntlett worked for skincare company Aesop, so together they could fund their passion for design and spend evenings cultivating early collections in their Williamsburg studio.

Fast forward to now, and the design house comfortably exists as a prominent, young name in fashion. Known for its confident inclusions of bold knits and textiles — most notably, a chunky pink-ribboned yarn and jacquard knit — Gauntlett Cheng offers a sensual, cheeky style injected with a deep appreciation for the female form.

SSENSE's six-piece dress range is filled with Gauntlett Cheng's signature touches. A pink-toned, sleeveless jersey dress echoes the collection's summer feel and a beige long-sleeve knit silhouette speaks to the label's advanced textile constructions, all the while graphic patterns printed in metallic grey provide intricate detailing elsewhere in the line.

Head to SSENSE.com to shop the exclusive Gauntlett Cheng dress collection.