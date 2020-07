With Pride moving online this year, it has become more important than ever for brands to speak authentically to their LGBTQ+ audiences. Since 1969, GAP has proudly supported the queer community, and this year GAP and PAPER teamed up to create a campaign that showcases a diverse cast of LGBTQ+ talent. Shot inside their own homes, we asked four creators — Mickey Boardman, Keish Herman, Erika Pawlowski and Ethan D'spain — about Pride month, love and self-expression.

Watch GAP x PAPER Pride, below.

