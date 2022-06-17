After a brutal — highly anticipated — series finale full of the usual betrayal and gore, Jon Snow discovered his kinship to the Iron Throne before leaving to forge his own path in the wake of his imposed destruction. But it seems the end was only just the beginning.

Emmy Award-winning fan favorite Kit Harrington will reportedly reprise his role in an HBO Game of Thrones spin-off series centered around Snow. What’s more, Stark sisters Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams might also be rejoining the cast, not to mention the six other GoT-related series that are already in production. House of the Dragon, which is set 200 years prior to the original, will premiere on HBO+ this August, while other projects like the animated The Golden Egg and several other cartoons are still in various stages of development. Safe to say GoT fans are eating good.

Fans of the franchise have, of course, already begun speculating how the series will start, although sources confirm that it will begin right after *that* fateful battle.

After the last episode in 2019, we were left with ample time to grieve the loss of our favorite characters, namely Daenerys Targaryen played by Emilia Clarke, before any new forays back into Westeros were announced. Clarke opened up to the public after the show’s conclusion, expressing her unhappiness with the ending, namely, Snow's lack of consequences for her brutal murder. “He got away with murder. Literally.”

Maybe this new show is a shot at redemption for Clarke’s character, rather than Snow, with stans receiving some closure while they wait for George R.R. Martin to release his new book. Fingers crossed.