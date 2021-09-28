Gabriel Salazar has reportedly died. He was 19.

According to the Sun, friends and family of the TikTok star — who garnered 1.3 million followers from his lip-sync videos — said he passed away on Sunday after a car crash in San Antonio, Texas. His sister, Danna Salazar, also confirmed the news last night in an Instagram Story about how much she loved him.

"No matter how much we argued and fought you knew I loved u with all my heart and I would always tell you this," she wrote before adding, "I'll keep you in my heart forever this isn't a goodbye it's a see you soon ale."

Elsewhere, friend Chris Vazquez said he didn't "know what's real and not real anymore" on a GoFundMe to help support Salazar's family and pay for his funeral. The fundraiser has since raised over $26,000.

"Words cannot express the heartbreak our entire community is feeling from the loss of our Gabriel," Vasquez continued. "Your family and friends miss you."

