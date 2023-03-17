G Flip Teases Song About Crishell Stause Relationship

Tine flies when you're Chrishell Stause, considering all the late night makeout sessions around WeHo with G Flip.
The Aussie singer — who isn't a rapper, as I originally believed — teased an emotional new song inspired by their one-year anniversary with Selling Sunset star Stause. In a TikTok video, Flip filmed Stause's reaction to the song, which includes lyrics like: "I'm not a man, but I can if you want me to be/ I know how you think, what you like and what your body needs/ Convinced you should run from me./ I'm not what you planned, I'll be your man."
@gflipmusic
sweetest angel having a cry at the end 😢 an amazing 1 year with @Chrishell.Stause ❤️ #fyp #foryou #foryourpage #newmusic #originalmusic #gflip #wlw #queer #gay #lesbian #lgbt #beyourman #nonbinary
On the video itself, a set of captions explain: "We started dating 1 year ago today. So I wanted to show her the first song I ever wrote about her. I'm not what you planned, but I'll be your man." But the fun didn't stop there for the song, as G Flip then posted the customary make-out video with Stause, while they danced in the kitchen under the faint glow of candlelight.
The song really digs itself into the brain after you've heard it enough times!
@gflipmusic
I’M NOT WHAT YOU PLANNED, BUT I’LL BE YOUR MAN 🌹 #fyp #foryou #foryourpage #wlw #queer #gay #loveislove #gflip #beyourman #nonbinary #songwritersoftiktok #lesbian #originalmusic #newmusic @Chrishell.Stause
As fans of Selling Sunset will remember, the two met on Halloween in 2021, as Stause revealed during the reunion for season five of her show in 2022. She told host Tan France that G Flip is "very important to me" and that "they're nonbinary, so they go by they/them." She also revealed G Flip was a singer/songwriter while her "ex" Jason Oppenheim grimaced.
Photo via Getty/ Monica Schipper
