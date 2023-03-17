G Flip Teases Song About Crishell Stause Relationship

Tine flies when you're Chrishell Stause, considering all the late night makeout sessions around WeHo with G Flip.

The Aussie singer — who isn't a rapper, as I originally believed — teased an emotional new song inspired by their one-year anniversary with Selling Sunset star Stause. In a TikTok video, Flip filmed Stause's reaction to the song, which includes lyrics like: "I'm not a man, but I can if you want me to be/ I know how you think, what you like and what your body needs/ Convinced you should run from me./ I'm not what you planned, I'll be your man."

On the video itself, a set of captions explain: "We started dating 1 year ago today. So I wanted to show her the first song I ever wrote about her. I'm not what you planned, but I'll be your man." But the fun didn't stop there for the song, as G Flip then posted the customary make-out video with Stause, while they danced in the kitchen under the faint glow of candlelight.

The song really digs itself into the brain after you've heard it enough times!