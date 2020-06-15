When it first came out in 2014, Furla's sleek, box-like Metropolis bags became an instant classic, seen on models and actresses like Elsa Hosk, Jessica Alba and Gigi Hadid.

The compact style has gone through numerous iterations over the years, from variations in color and proportion to playful prints and embellishments. But this season, the Italian accessories brand is reimagining the Metropolis completely with a new range of leather models including a rounder silhouette, a top handle style and a crossbody phone case with a golden chain shoulder strap.

But perhaps the most striking change is the new monochromatic palette in bold, primary hues: electric blue, fiery red and warm shades of orange and yellow in addition to black and white. Unlike the contrasting metallic gold buckles from past years, these bags have tone-on-tone closures so that color is given the spotlight.

Meant to be worn from day-to-night, the bags are also made with improved quality Italian leather and their versatility makes them an easy, stylish travel companion. Though the brand launched in 1927, Furla has proved popular with the younger crowd who will no doubt be drawn to the lively, colorful styles of this new range

Case in point: the brand just joined TikTok, where they kicked things off by collaborating with Italian influencer Elisa Maino. The 17-year-old uploaded a new dance choreography for her 500,000+ followers, inviting users to participate by using the #furladance hashtag

PAPER also teamed up with Cape Town-based artist and illustrator Daniel Clarke to create digitally rendered Gen Z models sporting three different styles of the Metropolis bag while dressed in everything from hoodies and biker shorts pleated skirts and sweaters.

The complete, renewed Metropolis range is available to shop now at Furla.com.