Fresh Pressed: You Missed It at Baby's All Right

This is Fresh Pressed, in which photographer Matt Weinberger takes us inside some of the rawest moments happening in NYC and beyond. Fresh Pressed is all about encountering the juicy ideas, aesthetics and people shaping culture through the lens of the city's many creative scenes.

You Missed It Party @ Baby's All Right (3/4)

Back in July of 2022, brothers Jack and Joe Kerwin started the popular newsletter "You Missed It" to create a digital scrapbook of the moment, capturing the exciting things happening in the broader emerging culturing landscape. Their first event was New Year's Eve at Baby's All Right where Big Klit played a show while nine months pregnant. At the second show, Ernest Rareberrg performed with a cast of 15 people. For their third and most recent event, the Taxidermists played an unreleased album followed up by popular musical acts Hello Mary and Momma. They also got Channel Beads, Harry Teardrop and Julia Cumming to DJ. Next week, You Missed It will be hosting a concert series in Austin, Texas at SXSW with two stages, one curated by Perfectly Imperfect and the other by Sunflower Bean. Stay posted with Fresh Pressed as we follow the Kerwin bros down to SXSW to cover what they do next.



