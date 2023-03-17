Fresh Pressed: The Twink Next Door's Backstage Party

This is Fresh Pressed, in which photographer Matt Weinberger takes us inside some of the rawest moments happening in NYC and beyond. Fresh Pressed is all about encountering the juicy ideas, aesthetics and people shaping culture through the lens of the city's many creative scenes.

The Twink Next Door's Party Backstage @ Dallas BBQ (3/11)

Texas-sized piña coladas, glitter and faux fur were all the rage behind the scenes at The Twink Next Door’s debut NYC runway show, unveiling his new collection as a tease of what’s to come as he plans on dropping his new clothing line, TWINK, this Friday. Inspired by icons like Julia Fox , Lady Gaga and Cruella DeVille, The Twink Next Door is bringing maximalist experimental fashion to the downtown NYC scene in stride. Throwing a fun, quirky, DIY aesthetic into the Wild West that is Dallas BBQ made for an undoubtedly memorable (albeit mildly chaotic), ultimately fabulous experience. The collection ate, and so did lots of the attendees. As far as I can tell, this BBQ stood for big, bold and queenly. Those fits were royally delicious.

You Missed It Party @ Baby's All Right (3/4)

Back in July of 2022, brothers Jack and Joe Kerwin started the popular newsletter "You Missed It" to create a digital scrapbook of the moment, capturing the exciting things happening in the broader emerging culturing landscape. Their first event was New Year's Eve at Baby's All Right where Big Klit played a show while nine months pregnant. At the second show, Ernest Rareberrg performed with a cast of 15 people. For their third and most recent event, the Taxidermists played an unreleased album followed up by popular musical acts Hello Mary and Momma. They also got Channel Beads, Harry Teardrop and Julia Cumming to DJ.

Next week, You Missed It will be hosting a concert series in Austin, Texas at SXSW with two stages, one curated by Perfectly Imperfect and the other by Sunflower Bean. Stay posted with Fresh Pressed as we follow the Kerwin bros down to SXSW to cover what they do next.