Fresh Pressed: Kind Regards' Sixth Anniversary

Kind Regards' Sixth Anniversary (4/7)

Kind Regards' sixth-anniversary party featured a lineup of 12 DJs, including Nas Leber, Brandon Blue, Ape Drums, Quiana Parks, Odalys, Kristos, Sur Back, No Promises, Moochie, Oakland Slim and Isaac Likes. As the night picked up, the room filled up with a blend of downtown club kids, young working professionals, industry heads and "KR" regulars. Since the venue was founded back in 2017 by Michael Bray and Thatcher Shultz, it's sported a wide array of programming, having featured many of the artists who played at the anniversary.

The night was an homage to the venue's past and a celebration of everything yet to come. At the door, designer Kent Anthony and viral TikToker Keegan Magee held down the fort as a large line grew outside the venue. The ground floor was reminiscent of a crowded LES loft, with a color palette borrowed from Kirchner paintings (and some are hanging around the club). According to founder Michael Bray, the design of the downstairs was inspired by the New York classics: Danceteria, Pyramid, etc. Maybe, in due time, Kind Regards will be considered a classic as well. The sloped basement floor is certainly unique and adds a mystique to the design of the venue. With a handful of smiles and a tightly packed dance floor, the venue received a celebration properly deserved.