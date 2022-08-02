One of last year's Met Gala's breakout stars, Frank Ocean's animatronic Shrek baby is back just in time to promote the latest drop from the artist's luxury brand, Homer.

With piercing blue eyes and plastic lime green skin, the tracksuit-clad infant, apparently named "Cody," was one of the standout moment's from last fall's Met Gala, adorning the reclusive artist's hip as he walked down the red carpet and quickly becoming prime meme fodder. Initially intended to tease the launch of Homer with the brand's layered plus sign decorating his tracksuit, little Cody has become a sort of mascot for Ocean's boutique brand which explains when why he's back for the launch of the ‘When a Dog Comes to Stay’ collection in Chet Blue.

Originally teased ahead of the holiday season late last year, the collection features an array of pixelated dog pendants, bone rings, bracelets and pendants in the new colorway. All of pieces are forged from nano ceramic colored sterling silver and can be outfitted with American lab-grown diamonds and 18-karat yellow gold. Additionally, the collection also features a few silk scarves sporting the same motifs and a silicon keychain modestly priced at $40 (for those of us not financially solvent enough to afford the full drip).

Ocean previously explained the collection as exploring "the dog as a symbol of one that walks lighter. A sheepdog, an Akita and a bull terrier are rendered in pixels as if to simplify the qualities that make them our family. To the dog, it seems, loyalty is without thinking.”

Those looking to pick up a piece from the collection are encouraged to order through Homer's online shop with complimentary shipping on all items.