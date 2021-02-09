The #FreeBritney movement can now count a number of celebs in their ranks.

This past weekend, The New York Times released their new documentary about the pop legend, Framing Britney Spears, which covered her rise to stardom and the media's past treatment of her.

Not only that, but the film also took a deep look at the tenuous circumstances surrounding Spears's controversial conservatorship and the fan-driven #FreeBritney movement, which seeks to help her regain control over her estate and personhood from her father, Jamie Spears. And as a result, several fellow celebrities have now sent the star messages of support and vocalized their outrage over what happened to her.

"Y'all..it's plaguing me that nobody knows if @britneyspears is truly okay," Kacey Musgraves tweeted on Monday. "Really hoping that if she isn't she can formally vocalize it in some way and that she knows all of us on the outside really give a shit about her well-being."

Meanwhile, Hayley Williams expressed her shock over the "literal torture that media/society/utter misogynists inflicted upon her."

"The mental health awareness conversation, culturally, could never be where it is without the awful price she has paid," as Williams pointed out.

Y’all..it’s plaguing me that nobody knows if @britneyspears is truly okay. Really hoping that if she isn’t she can formally vocalize it in some way and that she knows all of us on the outside really give a shit about her well-being. 😢 — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) February 8, 2021

the Framing Britney Spears doc holy fuck.

no artist today would have to endure the literal torture that media/society/utter misogynists inflicted upon her.

the mental health awareness conversation, culturally, could never be where it is without the awful price she has paid. — hayley from Paramore 🥀 (@yelyahwilliams) February 6, 2021

That said, the support also extended beyond the internet as well, with Miley Cyrus appearing to address the issue during her Sunday pre-Super Bowl performance, during which she said, "We love Britney" in the middle of her 2009 hit, "Party in the U.S.A."

Spears, however, has yet to address the documentary. In the meantime though, you can see what other celebrities are saying about it, below.

makes me crazy grateful for my parents and how they protected me as a young girl in this insane business #FreeBritney — Valerie Bertinelli (@Wolfiesmom) February 7, 2021

Finally watched the “Framing of Britney Spears” on Hulu. It’s an understatement to call it heartbreaking. #FreeBritney — Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) February 8, 2021

🌞 Good morning!🌞 have a great day! And: #FreeBritney — Andy Cohen (@Andy) February 8, 2021

Ughg I just want to help @britneyspears so much! Just have to figure out how I wonder?? 🌹 🤔🤔🤔 #Britney — Christian Siriano (@CSiriano) February 8, 2021